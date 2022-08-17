Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's third NFL season didn't get off to the best start, as he underwent surgery to remove his appendix in July. Naturally, Burrow was going to need some time off from practice to recover, and then some more time to get back to 100 percent.

Sunday, Burrow hit the practice field for the first time for a walkthrough. Wednesday, he spoke to reporters about the past couple weeks, how he is feeling now and what's next for him in this recovery period.

Burrow told reporters that his appendix actually did rupture, and that he dealt with core pain in the days after his surgery, per Mike Petraglia of the Jungle Roar pod.

"I just think my whole career has been coming back from speed bumps and adversity and so I don't know anything else," Burrow said, via WCPO. "It's just another speed bump in the way. It is what it is, gotta come back from it. You control what you can control, and this is what we are dealing with right now."

The former No. 1 overall pick also said he's eating "everything" to gain back weight, and that he didn't feel as though he had his normal "juice" during the first two days -- but he's getting closer, per Petraglia. Wednesday, Burrow will reportedly complete some 11-on-11 work.

All things considered, it seems like Burrow is close to putting this "speed bump" behind him. In his second NFL season, the former LSU star went 10-6 and led the Bengals to an AFC North title, and then of course to Super Bowl LVI after an incredible postseason run. Burrow threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4 percent) and yards per attempt (8.9).