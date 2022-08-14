On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit the practice field for the first time since having an appendectomy more than two weeks ago. The 25-year-old left a walkthrough wearing a jersey and holding a helmet, as reported by The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.
There was never a timeline for his return, but seeing him on the field 19 days following the procedure is good news for the team. Burrow was seen in pads before the practice began.
It is not yet known how much he did during the walkthrough, but just the fact that he participated is progress for Burrow. More information on his recovery is expected later this week.
Despite not practicing before Sunday, he was still present to support his teammates. The team used his absence to give the other quarterbacks a chance to step up and practice.
Pick Six Newsletter
Crafted By The Best NFL Experts
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Burrow has proven himself on the Bengals offense and helped lead the team to the Super Bowl last season, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
Burrow and the Bengals are still chasing that ring, with their first chance to show their dominance in the league coming at home on Sept. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 1 of the regular season.