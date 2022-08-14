usatsi-joe-burrow-bengals.jpg
USATSI

On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit the practice field for the first time since having an appendectomy more than two weeks ago. The 25-year-old left a walkthrough wearing a jersey and holding a helmet, as reported by The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

There was never a timeline for his return, but seeing him on the field 19 days following the procedure is good news for the team. Burrow was seen in pads before the practice began.

It is not yet known how much he did during the walkthrough, but just the fact that he participated is progress for Burrow. More information on his recovery is expected later this week. 

Despite not practicing before Sunday, he was still present to support his teammates. The team used his absence to give the other quarterbacks a chance to step up and practice. 

Burrow has proven himself on the Bengals offense and helped lead the team to the Super Bowl last season, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams

Burrow and the Bengals are still chasing that ring, with their first chance to show their dominance in the league coming at home on Sept. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Week 1 of the regular season.