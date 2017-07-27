Joe Flacco reportedly could miss over a month of action due to back injury

When the Ravens take the field for their first practice of training camp on Thursday, they're going to have to do it without Joe Flacco.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Flacco is dealing with back soreness that will likely keep him out of practice for at least a week. The veteran quarterback apparently injured his back while lifting weights, according to ESPN.com.

NFL Media is reporting that Flacco's situation is actually a more serious than just back soreness. According to NFL.com, Flacco's back injury is a disk issue that could keep him out for three to six weeks. If Flacco were to miss six weeks, that would potentially put him on a timeline that could cause him to miss the Ravens' regular-season opener against the Bengals.

Either way, Flacco definitely won't be under center when the Ravens hold their first practice of training camp on Thursday. With Flacco out, that means Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughn will be handling all the quarterbacks reps for the Ravens unless the team decides to add another quarterback while Flacco is out.

The injury bug has basically made a home in Baltimore this offseason. Besides Flacco, the Ravens have had to deal with several other serious injuries. Even though they haven't yet held their first practice of training camp, the Ravens have already lost Kenneth Dixon, Dennis PItta and Tavon Young to season-ending injuries.

An injury to Flacco is somewhat surprising because he's basically been an ironman since being selected by the Ravens during the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. After being drafted, Flacco started 137 straight games before he finally missed a start after tearing his ACL and MCL in 2015. Flacco missed the final six games of the season following that injury, but returned to start all 16 games for the Ravens in 2016.

Mike Wallace told the Baltimore Sun this week that having Flacco under center gives the Ravens their best chance to win.

"He's the guy that makes the whole offense work, so just spending more time with him and him being healthy for the whole offseason and being able to work with him even more, it just puts us in a better position and a better place," Wallace said.