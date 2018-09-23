Joe Mixon could return for the Bengals in Week 4 despite recent knee surgery

Joe Mixon, who's quickly establishing himself as an elite dual-threat running back in his second NFL season, was actually pushing the Bengals to try to return by Sunday from last week's knee scope, sources said, and he remains at least a possibility to play in Week 4.

Mixon had a minor knee clean-up performed last Saturday, removing a particle that had been bothering him, which would generally put him out at least two games. However, since the Bengals had played on Thursday instead of Sunday that week, and the procedure was conducted prior to the end of the week, Mixon's timetable could be fluid.

The back has been explosive catching and running with the ball, and was a huge part of Cincinnati's 2-0 start. He was limited in Week 2 by the injury, but carved up the Ravens defense when he was on the field and is vital to coordinator Bill Lazor's game plan. Mixon has rushed for 179 yards on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown in two games this season, and also had six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Mixon is feeling much better since the scope and, if the incision heals before the Bengals take the field in Week 4 at the Atlanta Falcons and there is no advanced risk of infection, he could be active by then.

Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.