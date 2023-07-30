Jonathan Taylor is looking to continue his football career elsewhere. Taylor has requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts after asking for a new contract to begin training camp, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirms after it was first reported by NFL Media.

Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has merited an extension from the team that made him a second-round pick three years ago. In three seasons with the Colts, Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns while also having 802 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He's the second-fastest player in team history to rush for 3,000 yards (33 games), as only Edgerrin James was faster (30 games). His 36 touchdowns are the second most by a Colts player after their first three seasons.

Colts owner Jim Irsay admitted Thursday no contract talks have taken place with Taylor, not even exchanging any numbers. As the running back market continues to get worse, Taylor chimed in his thoughts earlier this month on running backs not getting paid.

Irsay made matters worse after Taylor asked to be traded with some bizarre comments. The Colts owner has made controversial statements regrading Taylor this past week, but this one hit a different level.

"If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one's gonna miss us, Irsay said, per The Athletic. "The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn't matter who comes and who goes, and it's a privilege to be a part of it."

Regardless of Irsay's comments, he also told Sports Illustrated the team has no intentions of trading Taylor.

"We're not trading Jonathan… end of discussion," Irsay said. "Not now and not in October!"

Taylor's days in Indianapolis appear to be over, as he can also choose to not play despite what Irsay says. Regardless of a devalued running back market, Taylor is one of the league's top players at his position.

Here's an early look at potential landing spots for Taylor:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers moved on from Leonard Fournette this offseason in favor of Rachaad White and Chase Edmunds. Tampa Bay will rely on White to be the featured back in the offense, but Taylor would provide a much-needed boost for an offense that already has two good skill position players in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Taylor would also take significant pressure off Baker Mayfield to carry the offense as well.

Miami Dolphins

Let's assume the Dolphins don't get Dalvin Cook. Do they turn their attention to a younger option in Taylor?

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel likes to use the running back-by-committee approach, which will save the tread on Taylor's tires as the season wears on. Is that needed?

The Dolphins have a solid rotation with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, as they combined to average 4.8 yards per carry last season. Rookie De'Von Achene provides even more speed in the backfield, giving a Miami a solid trio between the three.

Taylor would be the No. 1 back in Miami, regardless of what McDaniel wants to do with his rotation. That may be the move to put the Dolphins over the top in the AFC East.

New England Patriots

The Patriots don't have much depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who is clearly the No. 1 running back (and a player the Patriots really like. After missing out on DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the passing game, New England could use extra help on offense to assist Mac Jones.

Pierre Strong is in line to be the No. 2 running back after having just 10 carries in year one, but a Taylor-Stevenson combination would significantly bolster the offense. Do Taylor and Stevenson equally split the carries?

The Patriots should at least see what it would take to get Taylor. Perhaps New England would be the organization that gives him a good second contract.