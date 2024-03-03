Josh Jacobs was the premier running back in last year's talented free agent class at his position. Jacobs was coming off his first NFL rushing title, leading the league in rushing yards (1,653), yards from scrimmage (2,053), and rushing yards per game (97.2) -- having the right to demand a high salary at his position.

The Las Vegas Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, even after he was the first player for the franchise to win the rushing title since Marcus Allen in 1985. That resulted in a holdout as no agreement was reached between the two sides before the franchise tag contract deadline passed in July. Jacobs and the Raiders eventually came to terms in late-August on an adjusted one-year contract worth up to $12 million, leaving Jacobs with even more to prove in 2023.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #8 Att 233 Yds 805 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Jacobs had his worst season as a pro, having 233 carries for 805 yards and six touchdowns -- all career lows. He also had a career-low 3.5 yards per carry and 1,101 yards from scrimmage. Not exactly the best season in an attempt to earn a long-term deal.

Omitting the 2022 season, Jacobs averaged 973 yards and 4.0 yards per carry per year. In the first seven games of 2023, Jacobs averaged 49.6 rushing yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry. Over the final six games, he averaged 76.3 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry.

Which version of Jacobs will a team receive in 2024? Jacobs is one of the most intriguing free agent running backs out there, in a market that devalues the position year after year. How much is Jacobs worth and what teams actually want him?

With Jacobs set to become an unrestricted free agent, here's a look at a few teams that could use his services.

The Ravens have the No. 1 rushing offense since Lamar Jackson arrived as the starting quarterback. Every running back installed in their offense has thrived, and Jacobs would certainly put up huge numbers in Baltimore.

The Ravens would like a power back in their offense, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are set to hit free agency. Baltimore would certainly like to keep both Dobbins and Edwards, but Jacobs would be a nice fallback option.

The Texans have plenty of salary cap space ($67.3 million) to get a No. 1 running back in free agency, and Jacobs would be a good complement to Dameon Pierce. Of course Jacobs would be in a competition with Pierce for carries, but he would be a tremendous asset to C.J. Stroud and take the pressure off him to win games late.

If the Texans build a fourth-quarter lead, that's where Jacobs shines.

Jim Harbaugh is going to want a power back in his offense, which is where Jacobs comes into play. Austin Ekeler is likely on the move as an unrestricted free agent himself, so the Chargers will need a No. 1 back to fill the void.

Jacobs is already familiar with the AFC West and Harbaugh can get more years like 2022 out of him. This would be an ideal fit.

Las Vegas Raiders

Who says you can't go home again? Once Josh McDaniels was fired last season, Jacobs saw an uptick in carries and production. In the five games Jacobs played, he averaged 79.4 yards per games and averaged 4.0 yards per carry.

With Luke Getsy as the new offensive coordinator, the offense may look a bit different -- even though the Raiders still need a No. 1 running back. They also need someone to carry the ground game in case Aidan O'Connell (or any other young quarterback) is the starter.

The Raiders are on the fence on bringing Jacobs back and could use a running back-by-committee approach in Getsy's offense. Perhaps Jacobs doesn't fit in Vegas anymore, even if the Raiders could use him.

The Eagles need to upgrade at running back after being inconsistent in the ground game during the second half of the season. D'Andre Swift could return, but he's better suited with an efficient power back in a running back-by-committee -- which he didn't have in 2023.

Jacobs is the north-south runner the Eagles covet, no matter who's the offensive coordinator. Ideally, Kellen Moore could use a power back in his offense and could use Jacobs the same way he used Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas.

Jacobs could be primed for a big season in Philadelphia, if he can come to terms with another one-year deal.