Josh McDaniels breaks silence, gives first interview since spurning the Colts

Three months after pulling off the biggest shocker of the NFL offseason, Josh McDaniels was finally willing to talk about what happened back in February, when he decided to pass on the Colts coaching job and return to New England.

If you need a quick rehash of the situation: Back on February 7, McDaniels decided that he didn't want Indy's head coaching job, even though he had already verbally accepted it. After backing out, McDaniels went dark and didn't do any public interviews with anyone. As a matter of fact, the only words we got from McDaniels over the past three months were "I love Patriots Nation," and those only came out after a reporter showed up to his house.

This time around, reporters didn't have to show up at his house to get an interview, and that's because he willingly did one after the Patriots' first day of rookie camp on Friday. Although this probably won't make anyone in Indy feel better, McDaniels said that not taking the Colts job was a difficult decision.

"Those things are not easy decisions to make," McDaniels said, via the Providence Journal. "I'm sure a lot of us have had to make decisions of what we feel like is best for ourselves, our career, our families. I'm thankful to be here. This has been a great place for me. It's really benefitted me and my family."

McDaniels, who's going into his 18th season in the Patriots organization, also added that he's cherished the time he's had to work with Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

"We're grateful to have an opportunity to work for Mr. Kraft and his family, to coach for Bill and to be with the staff every day, the players we have an opportunity to work with," McDaniels said. "It really is an opportunity that you have to cherish and be grateful for each day and I certainly am."

Although McDaniels didn't offer too many specifics about why he decided to turn down the Indy job, he did say he does want to be a head coach at some point. Apparently, he just means just not with the Colts.

"You know, there's a lot that goes into those things. It can be very complicated," McDaniels said of making the decision. "I'll say this, I've stated again and again that I definitely want to be a head coach again. At the same time, I love being here. This is where my kids were born and raised. We've made a pretty special life here and that's not an easy thing to leave. There's a lot to consider."

The one thing McDaniels definitely made clear is that he doesn't regret passing on the Indy job.

"It was a difficult process and I'm very happy with the decision that we made and grateful to be here and continue working towards the 2018 season," McDaniels said.

The Patriots offensive coordinator also touched on one other topic that's been the subject of rampant speculation. After McDaniels returned to New England, some people thought it was because he had been promised that he would be able to take over as Patriots coach after Belichick retired.

According to McDaniels, that's simply not that case.

"Nope. Nope. I mean, my role is the same," McDaniels said. "Look, I think if you're here, you have an opportunity to work with and for some of the best people in our game. Maybe some of the best people that have ever done those things in our game. So, I feel like it's a great opportunity to be here in my role."

Although the Colts and McDaniels have both moved on, don't be surprised if things get slightly awkward again in a few months, and that's because the Patriots will be hosting the Colts for a nationally televised Thursday night game in Week 5.