Josh Norman was one of four Bills players who were placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday after testing positive for the virus. Tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace, and safety Dean Marlowe have also been placed on the team's COVID-19 list per the NFL's contract tracing protocols. Defensive assistant Leonard Johnson will also not travel to Arizona for Buffalo's Week 10 matchup.

Norman, who is in the middle of his first season with the Bills, returned to practice this week after missing last's week win over the Seahawks with a hamstring injury. Wallace, who had been starting across from Tre'Davious White since coming off injured reserve, will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Siran Neal, a three-year veteran who has appeared in each of the Bills' first nine games. Marlowe has made four starts in nine games this season, while Kroft has caught 12 passes and three touchdowns so far.

Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) have also been ruled out of Sunday's game. Offensive tackle Cody Ford (ankle) and safety Micah Hyde (ankle) have been ruled as questionable.

The Bills, who are currently 7-2 and atop the AFC East, will face a 5-3 Cardinals team that is sixth in the NFL in scoring offense and eighth in scoring defense. Arizona is led by second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who has thrown 16 touchdown passes while also running for eight scores through eight games.