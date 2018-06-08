Julian Edelman breaks silence on four-game suspension with Instagram note

If you were surprised to hear that Julian Edelman was being hit with a four-game suspension for 2018, you're not the only one, it appears that Edelman was also pretty surprised to hear the news.

In his first comments since news of the suspension became public on Thursday, Edelman took to Instagram and released a statement, where he apologized for the suspension.

"I am very sorry," Edelman wrote.

The Patriots receiver also added that he's not exactly sure what led to his suspension, which was handed down by the NFL after he was found to be in violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances (PEDs).

"I don't know what happened," Edelman wrote. "I've taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened. I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans."

Julian Edelman statement (via his Instagram) pic.twitter.com/VXeNAbdsxz — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) June 8, 2018

One thing Edelman didn't mention is what he might have taken that possibly led to the suspension.

"As this matter is being appealed, I can't say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world," Edelman wrote.

Edelman also didn't mention Alex Guerrero, which is only notable because Tom Brady's controversial trainer released a statement about Edelman after the receiver's suspension was announced on Thursday.

Due to the fact that Edelman has been rehabbing his torn ACL at Guerrero's TB12 facility this offseason, the trainer was quick to distance himself from Edelman and let everyone know that he was not the reason that the receiver was suspended.

"Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible, and just plain wrong," Guerrero said in a statement.

One thing to keep in mind with Edelman is that the suspension is not official yet. The receiver is still going through the appeal process and the suspension could be thrown out the window if he were to somehow win the appeal. Unfortunately for Edelman though, that almost never happens in the NFL.