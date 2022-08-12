This offseason, Julio Jones became the latest star to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver signed a one-year deal worth up to $8 million following free agency.

Despite being new to the team -- he joined in July -- Jones is quickly getting used to the new offense.

On Thursday, Jones spoke about his experience in Tampa Bay so far, saying (via the Tampa Bay Times), "Everything's coming to me. The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."

Jones is impressing the team and his progress has caught the attention of general manager Jason Licht.

"He's been more than I expected, to be honest," Licht said of the seven-time Pro Bowler.

The 33-year-old's career has seen a fair share of injuries, but instead of getting frustrated by recoveries, he has learned from them.

"As far as patience-wise, just going out there like, 60-70 percent and just feeling like you can go out there and compete, I was doing that in the past," Jones said. "But now I'm just staying ahead of it. Just getting the treatment, the proper treatment, the proper rest, things like that."

Brady is absent from practice due to personal reasons, but even without the future Hall of Fame quarterback, Jones has still made the most of practice.

Jones joins Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage in the Bucs wide receiver room, creating a solid group of wideouts.

Before heading to Tampa, Jones was with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 after playing for the Atlanta Falcons for the majority of his career, from 2011 to 2020.