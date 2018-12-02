Kareem Hunt reportedly being investigated by NFL for second incident in Ohio, could face long suspension

Not only is Kareem Hunt under NFL investigation for the incident that took place back in February, but it appears that the league is also looking into a second incident involving Hunt that took place during the offseason.

According to NFL.com, the league is investigating an allegation that Hunt punched a man in the face while visiting an Ohio resort in June. If the NFL finds that Hunt was in the wrong in both situations, the former Chiefs running back could be looking at the possibility of a potentially long suspension. According to NFL.com, the league has already "found enough" evidence from the June incident to "add to Hunt's discipline."

The league's official website also notes that this likely means Hunt will be facing more than the standard six-game suspension that's usually given to first-time offenders for his specific violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Although the details of the February incident are well known following the release of the surveillance video by TMZ on Friday, the details of the June incident aren't as clear.

According to TMZ, the second incident took place at a resort in Put-in-Bay, Ohio. In the early morning hours of June 3, Hunt got into an verbal altercation with another guest that allegedly ended with Hunt punching the man in the face. Since the man wasn't seriously injured and since he chose not to press any charges, the incident basically went unnoticed during the NFL offseason.

The problem for Hunt is that it's going to be hard to argue that the February incident was a one-time lapse in judgement if he went out and punched a guy in the face just four months later.

The Chiefs cut ties with Hunt on Friday after the video of the February incident was released. In the video, Hunt shoves a woman after she initially shoves him. Near the end of the video, Hunt is also caught on film kicking the woman while she's on the ground. Hunt also appears to rush the woman, but he ended up hitting a man who was standing between Hunt and the woman. Hunt's charge caused both the man and the woman to fall to the ground.

During an interview with ESPN on Sunday, Hunt apologized for everything that's happened and said that he would also apologize to the girl if he's ever able to get in touch with her.

"I want to tell her that I am sorry for my actions that night," Hunt said.

For now, Hunt's not allowed to play football.

The former Chiefs running back was placed on the commissioner exempt list on Friday, which will keep him off the field until the NFL finishes its investigation. Despite that move by the league, any team is free to claim Hunt on waivers before 4 p.m. on Monday. If he goes unclaimed, then Hunt will become a free agent. However, even if he lands with another team, he won't be allowed to play until the NFL hands out his final punishment.

Hunt's punishment could come even though he may not face charges from either incident. The man involved in the June incident has already said he's not going to press charges while things are still up in the air with the February incident.

The reason there's weren't any charges filed in February is because there were two police reports filed from the incident with one listing Hunt as a suspect and another that listed the woman as the suspect. Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told Cleveland.com in February that since it was a cross complaint, no charges would be filed unless one of the two (Hunt or the woman) went to the prosecutor's office and asked to have charges pursued. However, neither party went that route and no one was charged in the case.