It's been a whirlwind free agency period for Kenny Golladay. After meeting with the Bears on Wednesday night, the former Lions Pro Bowl receiver is scheduled to meet with the Giants in New York on Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shortly after the official start of free agency, the Giants were reportedly "closing in" on acquiring Golladay, according to CBS Sports' Patrik Walker. Additionally, the Bengals had reportedly made Golladay a contract offer, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. Other teams -- including Chicago -- are also reportedly interested in signing the 27-year-old receiver.

When comparing the Bengals, Giants and Bears, Cincinnati and New York have the more stable quarterback situations. The Giants have third-year veteran Daniel Jones under center, and the Bengals have second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bears have a unique advantage in that Golladay is a Chicago native who played collegiately at Northern Illinois. How much Golladay values coming home to continue his career may ultimately determine which team acquires his services.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Golladay caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns during his four seasons in Detroit. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Golladay recorded a career-high 1,190 receiving yards that season while leading the NFL with 11 touchdown catches. A 1,000-yard receiver during the 2018 and '19 seasons, injuries limited Golladay to just five games in 2020.

Golladay is the top available receiver remaining on the open market. Other notable free agent receivers include former teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown, among others. Former Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel received the highest contract among this year's free agent receivers when he reportedly came to terms on a three-year, $34.5 million contract with the Washington Football Team. Golladay is likely using Samuel's deal as a barometer as he looks to finalize his next contract in the coming days.