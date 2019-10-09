Kirk Cousins gives details on the 'random' call he got from President Trump following Vikings' Week 5 win
No joke, the president actually called the Vikings quarterback
It's not every day you get congratulated by the president for winning a regular season game in the NFL, but that's exactly what happened to Kirk Cousins on Sunday. Following the Vikings' 28-10 win over the Giants, Cousins received a call from President Trump, who was apparently very impressed with the quarterback's performance. During the win, Cousins completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
So how did the conversation go between Cousins and Trump? The quarterback revealed a few details during a press conference on Wednesday.
Since NFL quarterbacks don't usually get presidential phone calls unless they just won a Super Bowl, Cousins was actually skeptical when he heard that Trump was trying to get a hold of him. As a matter of fact, the Vikings quarterback actually thought someone was trying to prank him.
"My agent just texted me and said, 'Hey, call this number, the White House reached out to me and just wanted you to call this number,'" Cousins said, via St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I said, 'Are you serious?' Thinking it was a joke. I was going to call some prank number. And he said, 'No.'"
The phone number that Cousins received from his agent ended up connecting him to the White House, which is how you end up in a "random" conversation with the president of the United States.
"I just called him on the bus heading to the airport and I didn't know," Cousins said. "I was just calling the White House and they said, 'Hold for the President.' It was just a 30-second call saying congratulations. . . . Very out of the blue. Very random."
Although Trump has become a polarizing figure, Cousins doesn't want politics brought into this. The Vikings quarterback said he would return a phone call from any president, no matter what their political affiliation is.
"When the president calls, I don't care who it is, left, right, whatever, down the middle," Cousins said. "And if he says, 'Call me,' I'm going to give him a call and see what he wants."
Cousins actually has a history with Trump: The two went golfing together in 2017.
Anyway, if Cousins got a phone call from the president for beating a bad team like the Giants, who knows what will happen if he actually beats a good team. Cousins and the Vikings will be hosting the 3-2 Eagles this week, which could be trouble for a quarterback who is just 5-27 all-time against teams that have a winning record.
