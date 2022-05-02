The Arizona Cardinals picked up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option last week, which keeps the team's two-time Pro Bowl quarterback under contract for the next two seasons. Arizona then reunited Murray with college teammate Marquise Brown, who was traded from Baltimore during Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

With the draft in the books, it appears the Cardinals are ready to get down to brass tax when it comes to Murray's future in Arizona. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim recently alluded to a possible timetable for a long-term contract to get done.

"Anytime you've seen quarterbacks after the third year do their contract extensions, it's generally been anywhere from about July to September," Keim said on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

"It's one of those things where we get through free agency and the draft process, there's a lot of work that we put into that. Now, we can take a step back, take a breath, refocus and try to get something done. Kyler is our long-term future, and there's no doubt that we want him here in Arizona."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray has played at an elite level over the past two seasons. Over that span, he has thrown 50 touchdowns against 22 interceptions while completing 68.1% of his passes. Murray has also rushed for 16 touchdowns over that span, which includes 11 scores during the 2020 campaign. Last season, Murray helped the Cardinals clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2015 season.

Murray's projected market value is valued at six years for just over $258 million, according to Spotrac. That averages out to an annual salary of just over $43 million. That is essentially the same contract the Bills signed Josh Allen to last August. Allen was entering the fourth year of his rookie contract at the time of his extension.

Allen is one of a handful of quarterbacks who make at least $40 million annually. The rest of the list includes Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Cleveland's Deshaun Watson, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Las Vegas' Derek Carr, and Dallas' Dak Prescott.