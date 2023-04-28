Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore. The quarterback and the Ravens couldn't reach a long-term deal early on this offseason, leading to the team putting a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, and Jackson eventually requesting a trade. Just hours before the draft, the two sides finally agreed on a five-year, $260 million contract that includes $185 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid NFL player on an average per-year basis.

Jackson acted as his own agent during the process, something some criticized while he was in limbo, with no extension from the Ravens and no other team showing enough interest. In the end, it worked out OK for Jackson, who saves 3 percent of his salary by not paying an agent, coming out to at least $5 million.

Jackson sent out a message after the deal was announced, saying he is excited to be a Raven for the next five years.

"For the last few months, there's been a lot of he said, she said. A lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on," Jackson said. "But for the next five years, it's a lot of Flock going on. Let's go, baby. Let's go. Let's go, man. Can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T for the next five years, man. Let's get it."

Players around the league reacted to the highly anticipated deal, congratulating the 26-year-old. Here are some of the best reactions:

The Terrell Owens GIF sums up how head coach John Harbaugh feels, according to the Ravens.

The Ravens foresee more success in their future, tweeting, "We're just getting started," along with a Lamar hype video.

I don't think I'm making an assumption when I say the GIF safety Geno Stone posted means he's very excited to have the former MVP staying with the team.

Baltimore linebacker Malik Harrison also used a GIF to express his feelings.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Ravens this offseason, is understandably thrilled to know Jackson will be the one throwing passes to him.

Darius Butler says this deal is "well deserved."

Tavon Young, Greg Jenkins and DeShon Elliott had the same thoughts as Butler.

Many players' comments were about Jackson becoming the highest-paid NFL player without an agent.

Jackson was the final player drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Four quarterbacks were chosen before him (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen). He has come along way since that day waiting in the green room.

Fellow quarterback Derek Carr congratulated Jackson.

Mark Ingram wants to make one thing clear: Do not hate on Lamar on the timeline.

Dez Bryant also joined in on the conversation.

Here are some more reactions from Jackson's teammates: