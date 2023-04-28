Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore. The quarterback and the Ravens couldn't reach a long-term deal early on this offseason, leading to the team putting a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, and Jackson eventually requesting a trade. Just hours before the draft, the two sides finally agreed on a five-year, $260 million contract that includes $185 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid NFL player on an average per-year basis.
Jackson acted as his own agent during the process, something some criticized while he was in limbo, with no extension from the Ravens and no other team showing enough interest. In the end, it worked out OK for Jackson, who saves 3 percent of his salary by not paying an agent, coming out to at least $5 million.
Jackson sent out a message after the deal was announced, saying he is excited to be a Raven for the next five years.
"For the last few months, there's been a lot of he said, she said. A lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on," Jackson said. "But for the next five years, it's a lot of Flock going on. Let's go, baby. Let's go. Let's go, man. Can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T for the next five years, man. Let's get it."
Players around the league reacted to the highly anticipated deal, congratulating the 26-year-old. Here are some of the best reactions:
The Terrell Owens GIF sums up how head coach John Harbaugh feels, according to the Ravens.
Coach Harbaugh right now… pic.twitter.com/u201H96k6D— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023
The Ravens foresee more success in their future, tweeting, "We're just getting started," along with a Lamar hype video.
QB @LJ_ERA8 HERE TO STAY!!!!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023
WE'RE JUST GETTING STARTED. 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/KGtOlEMEwv
I don't think I'm making an assumption when I say the GIF safety Geno Stone posted means he's very excited to have the former MVP staying with the team.
@Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/iOxJskxOYC— Geno Stone (@GenoStone22) April 27, 2023
Baltimore linebacker Malik Harrison also used a GIF to express his feelings.
https://t.co/yt6E6dAluD pic.twitter.com/n9T0jn10tH— Malik Harrison 💂🏾♂️ (@Leek_39) April 27, 2023
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Ravens this offseason, is understandably thrilled to know Jackson will be the one throwing passes to him.
🤞🏾truzzzz— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 27, 2023
Darius Butler says this deal is "well deserved."
Let’s GO! https://t.co/nAK4EhTpwE— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 27, 2023
Tavon Young, Greg Jenkins and DeShon Elliott had the same thoughts as Butler.
🎱 got what he deserved— Tavon Young (@TY_Real1) April 27, 2023
@Lj_era8 💰 Deserved— Greg Jenkins (@GJenk10) April 27, 2023
@Lj_era8 well deserved brother !!! So happy for you and your family— DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) April 27, 2023
Many players' comments were about Jackson becoming the highest-paid NFL player without an agent.
Lamar looking at everybody who said he needed an agent pic.twitter.com/NZsU5B1Adh— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 27, 2023
Lamar Got Paid. Guess He Didn’t Need An Agent Like We Said He Did💰— Brandon Bostick (@Bostick11) April 27, 2023
Some much for the “he needs an agent” narrative… he made more money by being patient. Proud of my guy!!! Congrats @Lj_era8 https://t.co/M1NQEN1PNO— Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) April 27, 2023
The game of what if’s and who’s to say could go on forever Darren. Highest paid QB as his own agent. Facts are facts https://t.co/cx3x7x4yQk— marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 27, 2023
Where is everyone who was talking bad about Lamar Jackson now?— DK (@DevonKennard) April 27, 2023
Man signed largest NFL contract EVER and saved high 7 figures by representing himself!
Trailblazer on and off the field! ✊🏾
Jackson was the final player drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Four quarterbacks were chosen before him (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen). He has come along way since that day waiting in the green room.
From Draft Day to Pay Day. 😈💰@Lj_era8 | @Ravens pic.twitter.com/rVUwOJdJ0j— NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023
Fellow quarterback Derek Carr congratulated Jackson.
Congrats bro! Deserve every single penny! @Lj_era8— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 27, 2023
Mark Ingram wants to make one thing clear: Do not hate on Lamar on the timeline.
No @Lj_era8 slander allowed!!— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) April 27, 2023
Congratz BAGGGG BOYYY!!!
🤑😵💫🤑😵💫🤑😵💫🤑😵💫🤑 pic.twitter.com/FceRYhRKkI
Dez Bryant also joined in on the conversation.
Stood on all 10 💪🏿 https://t.co/qskDII3jEE— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 27, 2023
Here are some more reactions from Jackson's teammates:
Look at God🙏🏾Welcome back @Lj_era8 https://t.co/IYsnzr1xxa pic.twitter.com/Zr0MVIvD8c— Tyus Bowser™ (@tbowser23) April 27, 2023
Yessir let’s go😈😈 @Lj_era8 https://t.co/ve77KzfhqG— Marcus Williams (@MarcusWilliams) April 27, 2023
https://t.co/Z9LvZALS5j pic.twitter.com/KpvpaUkFld— Isaiah Likely (@DaGorilla4) April 27, 2023
