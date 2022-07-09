There are a lot of questions about Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals heading into the season, but one team legend is confident in the young quarterback's abilities. Despite the concerns, former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he believes Murray has what it takes to be the leader Arizona needs.

"There's nobody in the game as talented as, as diverse an array of abilities in terms of his athleticism, his ability to throw the ball going left or right," Fitzgerald said on "NFL Total Access" (via NFL.com). "He's immensely talented. He's a guy that everybody around the league has to prepare differently for."

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 CMP% 69.2 YDs 3787 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 7.87 View Profile

Fitzgerald, who was teammates with Murray for two years, acknowledged that there will be obstacles, but likes Murray as the guy to overcome them.

"Obviously, the schedule's really tough early in the season and I know they're going to be without Hop, but I know Kyler has the ability and the fortitude to be able to lift this team up."

The Cardinals begin the season by facing the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. The team will be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for those contests, as he was suspended for violating the league's policy on the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

There is no denying the offense will look different without Hopkins. After all, when the team was last without him due to injury, it went 3-4.

Still, Fitzgerald believes the Cardinals can weather the stretch without their No. 1 wide receiver.

"You bring in [Marquise Brown], Zach Ertz is now coming into his second year, better acclimated with the system. James Conner is fully healthy going back into the year," he said. "I really like where they are positioned."