LeSean McCoy offers Incognito a crazy amount of money to keep him from retiring

The Bills have already lost one offensive linemen to retirement this offseason and it sounds like LeSean McCoy is going to try to do everything he can to make sure the BIlls don't lose another one.

Shortly after Richie Incognito announced that he was going to retire on Tuesday, McCoy took to Instagram to try and bribe his former teammate out of retirement, and by bribe, I mean he offered him $300,000. However, the offer did come with one catch: McCoy has to rush for at least 1,500 yards next season before Incognito can collect.

From McCoy's Instagram:

"Wait wait NOO!! [Eric] Wood and you ... listen 1500 yards I'll give u 300k CASH .. my favorite WHITE BOY EVER CANT retire lol... love u dog," McCoy wrote.

This is actually a brilliant tactic by McCoy and that's mainly because Incognito has made it pretty clear this offseason that he was upset by the fact that the Bills asked him to take a pay cut. Not only did he fire his agent (THROUGH TWITTER), but he flat out told MMQB's Peter King that he would consider returning for the "right price."

BREAKING: @68INCOGNITO tells me he is strongly considering retiring. May return for one last season, at the right price. — Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) April 10, 2018

Incognito agreed to a pay cut last month that knocked $1.675 million off his 2018 salary.

"It pisses me the eff off," Incognito told Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. "The contract and all that pissed me the eff off and all that, but (retiring) has nothing to do with that."

Of course, McCoy's offer might not end up being enough to lure Incognito out of retirement. For one, Incognito has already said he "Absolutely" won't be changing his mind. Plus, it appears that Incognito's body is kind of falling apart after 12 seasons in the NFL.

"It's been a long career," Incognito said. "Went to the doctor -- my liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me. It's just about doing what's right. I just want to be in the Hall of Fame."

Oh, and let's not forget the fact that there's only about a five percent chance that Incognito would have ended up collecting on McCoy's offer. To get the money, McCoy would have to run for at least 1,500 yards, which McCoy has only managed to do once in his nine NFL seasons. On the other hand, if McCoy only meant 1,500 total yards, then Incognito might want to think about the deal. McCoy has hit that number during each of his past two seasons in Buffalo.