Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a way with words. He's given us some memorable moments from press conferences and interviews with his unique perspective and often aggressive approach. From the man who brought you, "We're going to bite a kneecap off," we have a new quote about the Lions getting hunted.

After the team defeated the Green Bay Packers, 34-20, on Thursday night, Campbell was asked about moving from hunting other teams to being the hunted.

"We're not the hunted, because we're going to stay on the hunt," he said (via the Washington Times). "We've said this since training camp. If you are hunting us, you don't have to look for us."

He had a warning for anyone who is hunting the Lions.

"If you're hunting us, you won't have to look far. We're gonna be on your front porch,"Campbell said (via MlLive).

Campbell has led the Lions to a 3-1 record and the top spot in the NFC North so far this season. Detroit has won 11 of its past 14 games and is quickly gaining attention as not just a rising team, but a legit Super Bowl contender.

The Lions defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20, on opening night, beat the Atlanta Falcons, 20-6, in Week 3 and defeated the Packers this week. Their one loss was a 37-31 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

The last time the Lions won a playoff game was 1991, and their last playoff appearance was in 2016.

It is still very early in the season, but the Lions are setting themselves up for future success, with a divisional win already under their belts. Their performance against the Packers, coupled with the fact that the other two teams in the division, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, are 0-3, gives them a decent chance to end the season as the ones on top with a playoff ticket in hand.

Detroit's next game is Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Ford Field against the Carolina Panthers, who are 0-3 heading into Week 4.