Marvin Hall, whose breakout game back in Week 8 earned him a spot on the Detroit Lions' starting lineup, will be released by the team, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. The Lions, who recently fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, reportedly want to give more playing time to their younger receivers moving forward.

The 27-year-old Hall went undrafted in 2016 after recording just 25 catches in four years at Washington. Hall was picked up by the Raiders before finishing his rookie season with the Cardinals. In 2017, Hall started the season on the Falcons' practice squad before being activated a month into the regular season. In his first regular season game, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hall caught his first NFL pass, a 40-yard touchdown from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The following season, Hall was active for each of the Falcons' 16 games, catching 10 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Hall spent most of the 2019 offseason with the Bears before joining the Lions' practice squad in September. He appeared in nine games last season before a foot injury prematurely ended his season. In the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Colts, Hall caught four of seven targets for 113 yards. His performance that day, along with Kenny Golladay's hip injury, earned him a spot in the Lions' starting lineup for the next four games, as he caught 10 of 15 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown over that span. Through 11 games, Hall has already set career highs with 17 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, Hall has caught 36 passes for 760 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 21.1 yards per catch.

With the NFL's trade deadline long passed, teams that are in a need of a receiver will surely do their homework as it relates to Hall. Among the teams that could use some help at receiver include the Patriots, Dolphins, Eagles, Browns and Packers.