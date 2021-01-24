New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is reportedly bringing in an offensive mind with great coaching experience who could help in his mission to turn the franchise around. On Saturday, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Lions will be hiring former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as their new offensive coordinator. According to Adam Schefter, Lynn had options as an offensive coordinator, but wanted to work with Campbell and then new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played for the Dallas Cowboys when Lynn was in Dallas.

Lynn spent time in the league as a running backs coach for several teams, but took over as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator and then interim head coach in 2016. From there, he was hired by the Chargers and given his first chance as a full-time head coach, and spent four seasons in L.A. before being let go this offseason. Lynn went 33-31 with the Chargers, and while he went 12-4 in 2018 and got L.A. to the divisional round, injuries seemed to always hamper his teams. Lynn will be working with a new quarterback in 2021, as Matthew Stafford and the Lions agreed to part ways this offseason. The Lions own the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so it's possible that Detroit could be targeting a quarterback with its top pick

Lynn was rumored to be among the Seattle Seahawks' top choices for offensive coordinator, but it appears he chose to start over as a coordinator with the Lions. The 52-year-old is joining a charismatic staff that is set on changing the culture in Detroit. In Thursday's introductory press conference, Campbell gave an emotional speech about the attitude and mindset his team will embody.

"Here's what I do know is that this team is going to take on the identity of this city. This city's been down and it found a way to get up. It's found a way to overcome adversity. So this team's going to be built on we're going to kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we're going to smile at you. And when you knock us down, we're gonna get up and on the way up, we're gonna bite a kneecap off. And we're going to stand up and then it's gonna take two more shots to knock us down. And on the way up, we're going to take your other kneecap and we're going to get up and then it's going to take three shots to get us down. And when we do, we're gonna take another hunk out of you. Before long, we're going to be the last one standing, alright? That's going to be the mentality."

Campbell surely hired Lynn to snatch some kneecaps on the offensive side of the ball.