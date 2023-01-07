The stakes are high in the final regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season as the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football with a playoff berth on the line. The Packers (8-8) started 4-8, but have won four straight to put themselves in position to reach the NFL playoff bracket with a victory on SNF. The Lions (8-8) rebounded from a 1-6 start to give themselves a chance for their first postseason appearance in six years. Detroit is coming off a 41-10 home win over the Chicago Bears, while the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 in Green Bay.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 49 in the latest Lions vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Lions vs. Packers:

Lions vs. Packers point spread: Packers -4.5

Lions vs. Packers over/under total: 49 points

Lions vs. Packers money line: Packers -220, Lions +180

DET: Lions are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 matchups against NFC North opponents

GB: Home team has covered the spread in the past six meetings in this rivalry

Why the Packers can cover

For much of the year, the Packers appeared headed towards a disappointing campaign that sparked speculation about the potential need for a complete rebuild. The offense lacked juice following the offseason trade of top receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers drafted two receivers, but neither appeared ready to help replace Adams right away, and an inconsistent defense allowed 27 points in three of their first five losses. But the Packers made a late-season surge as rookie wideout Christian Watson overcame issues with dropped passes and nagging injuries to provide an big-play threat in the passing game, while the backfield duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon became the centerpiece of the offense.

The Packers haven't allowed more than 20 points during their winning streak and held the Vikings to just three points through three quarters last week.

Why the Lions can cover

The Lions are ranked last overall by giving up nearly 399 yards per game and are tied for the third-worst scoring defense at 25.7 points per game. Even so, the much-maligned defensive unit has made major strides down the stretch, allowing no more than 23 points in Detroit's past five victories. What's more, the Lions will head to Green Bay with momentum stemming from perhaps their best overall performance of the season in their blowout of the Bears.

The offense hasn't been a problem, as quarterback Jared Goff has been a serviceable distributor to a variety of playmakers for a fourth-ranked offense that averages 27.1 points per game. The Lions have four receivers who have notched at least 463 yards, led by second-year standout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has 100 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

