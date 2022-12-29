By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
It will mark the first time in franchise history that the Cowboys have worn a white helmet with a white facemask. You can see the new look below.
The "Arctic Cowboy" uniforms coming to #TNFonPrime are ICY ❄️
The "arctic" helmet looks somewhat similar to the helmet the team wore on Thanksgiving, but they're not exactly the same.
Here's a closer look at the throwback helmet the team wore in its Turkey Day win over the Giants:
CeeDee Lamb's helmet for Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving day
And here's another look at the arctic whites that will be worn Thursday night.
The Cowboys will be wearing alternate helmets for their Dec. 29th game vs. the Titans

"Arctic Cowboys" look as part of their color rush uniform
"Arctic Cowboys" look as part of their color rush uniform pic.twitter.com/2jJ1zHgjSU
As you can see, the big difference between the arctic helmet and the throwback helmet is that the arctic look comes with a white facemask.
The decals on the arctic helmet are similar to what the Cowboys normally wear, with the one big difference being that their normal helmet is predominantly silver while the arctic helmet is predominantly white.
After Thursday's game, the Cowboys will have worn a total of four different helmet looks this year. Besides the three we've already mentioned -- arctic, Thanksgiving throwback and standard silver -- the Cowboys also wore a silver helmet with a red stripe back in Week 13 against the Colts.
Overall, there were a total of 14 alternate helmets worn by NFL teams this year, and you can check out all 14 of those helmets below.
Which alternate or throwback helmet are you most excited to see this season? 👀