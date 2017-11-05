LOOK: Cowboys welcome Tony Romo back to Dallas with giant banner at AT&T Stadium

With Tony Romo getting set to call the first Cowboys game of his broadcasting career this week, the team decided to do something special for his return to Dallas: They made a giant banner for him.

The Romo banner has been set up behind one of the Cowboys' end zones at AT&T Stadium and reads, "WELCOME HOME 9."

Nice touch by the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/7z3gVwLymb — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) November 5, 2017

As you can see above, the banner also features a gigantic CBS logo, which is definitely a nice touch, and I'm not just saying that because I work for CBS.

This will be Romo's first time calling a Cowboys' game since being hired by CBS Sports in April. The long-time Cowboys quarterback is friends with Jerry Jones and beloved in Dallas, so it's not a total surprise to see that the team decided to honor him.

With CBS holding the rights to televise AFC games, Romo won't get too many opportunities to return to his old stomping grounds this year. However, he'll definitely be back in Dallas at least one more time this season. Besides Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Romo and Jim Nantz will also be on the call for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Chargers on Nov. 23.

If you haven't gotten a chance to listen to Romo in the booth, you'll definitely want to tune-in to CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Romo has made a lot of new fans over the past eight weeks, including Rob Lowe, who is now only watching the NFL because of Romo.