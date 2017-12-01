LOOK: J.J. Watt shows off his scar from leg surgery and it's absolutely gruesome

Back in October, J.J. Watt suffered a leg injury against the Chiefs that was so devastating, he had to be taken away from the stadium in an ambulance.

Shortly after the injury, which was diagnosed as a tibial plateau fracture, Watt underwent surgery to repair the serious damage that had been done to his left leg. If you want to know how Watt's doing during his rehab, all you have to do is follow him on social media.

This week, Watt decided to gross everyone out by showing off the scar that was left behind after undergoing surgery roughly eight weeks ago. Before we show you what the scar looks like, here's a friendly reminder that if you just ate lunch or dinner or if you're even thinking about eating for the rest of the day, you might not want to look.

If you're still here, I'm assuming you've got your gag reflex under control and looking at a giant scar will not bother you.

Alright, you've been warned.

Here is Watt's scar.

J.J. Watt has a gruesome scar on his left leg. Twitter

Yikes. That thing looks like it used to have about 13 staples in it.

Watt shared a video of the scar on Friday, and no, he didn't share it to gross everyone out. He shared it to show off the fact that he can now walk without crutches.

Watt also took a few steps earlier this week, but that came on a treadmill where he had a set of handrails to help him. This appears to be the first time where he's been able to take a few steps without the assistance of a handrail or his crutches, which is probably why he used so many exclamation points on Twitter.

The good news for the Texans is that as long Watt's recovery timeline stays on track, Houston's star defensive end should be back on the field in time for the 2018 season.