New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into the 2023 NFL season, and while he teased a return throughout the year, he remained sidelined for the remainder of the games. Whether he will look like the same future Hall of Famer when he gets back on the football field after the injury is still a major question mark, but it's clear his golf game hasn't taken a hit.

Rodgers went to Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas for his first round of golf since September, when he had his Achilles surgery. His first time back was rather eventful and proved he has not lost a step, at least in this sport.

The 40-year-old hit a hole-in-one during the trip.

Rodgers was with Jets center Connor McGovern and offensive linemen Chris Glaser and Max Mitchell, and he posted a photo with his teammates, along with the caption, "O-Line Trip. First round post surgery. Las Vegas. Shadow Creek #17. "Let's take a photo boys", moments later…Hole in One!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Thanks to @mcgovenator60 for capturing the moment after!!"

His teammates could be heard in the video saying, "Oh my god" and "Yeah, you're good" as Rodgers put up a No. 1 and celebrated the swing.

Turns out this is not the first time he has hit a hole-in-one, as Rodgers added the hashtag "#2ndCareer1" to his post.

If his golf comeback is any indication of what we will see on the football, the Jets could be a threat next season.

Rodgers is first and foremost known as a football player, but he historically does have an impressive golf game as well. He has participated in The Match, a golf tournament that he won alongside fellow future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

Last summer, Rodgers hit a walk-off 15-foot putt on the final hole to win against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

He also took part in The Match IV in 2021 where he was paired with professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and together the two beat Phil Mickelson and Brady.

Rodgers' golf resume also includes winning the net portion of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with PGA Tour pro Ben Silverman with a score of 26 under.

Turns out Rodgers is clutch in multiple sports.