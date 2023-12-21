Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the holiday spirit and gifted his offensive linemen golf carts customized with their names and jersey numbers. The players were quick to jump in their new rides, drive around and honk as much as they possibly could.

"Appreciate you! King," Donovan Smith wrote.

Linebacker Willie Gay was able to join in the fun as a passenger, but he was a little jealous of the awesome gifts.

"What the hell am I getting for Christmas?" he said before joking that he is going to start getting some offensive plays and blocking to get on Mahomes' nice list.

It hasn't been a perfect season for Kansas City, but the gifts were well deserved. According to ESPN Analytics, the Chiefs have the top two interior lineman pass block win rate stats in Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey, both at 99%. Trey Smith is at No. 8 with a PBWR of 96%.

Quarterbacks gifting their offensive linemen something around the holidays has been an NFL tradition for a long time. Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence also got his teammates golf carts. He got the idea from E-Z-Go, who reached out to him after he was seen struggling to walk to the locker room because of an ankle injury during the game against the Bengals in early December. Instead of just getting his own cart, Lawrence decided to spread the holiday spirit.

"I have to treat my boys right," Lawrence said. "They sacrifice a lot for us and for myself so I had to do something special for them for Christmas."