LOOK: Russell Wilson goes full Rocky Balboa on the Great Wall of China

Apparently, China was the place to be during the offseason.

Back in June, Tom Brady decided to visit the country, and while he was there, the Patriots quarterback threw some passes with a few fans who were with him on the Great Wall.

Clearly, Russell Wilson was jealous by what he saw because the Seahawks quarterback decided to take his own trip to China last week, only Wilson's trip was slightly different because he basically decided to reenact an entire scene from Rocky II.

If you've never seen Rocky II, or if you've seen it, but you've lost track of which one that is because there's so many Rocky movies, it's the one where the training scene involves Rocky being chased by a bunch of children.

Here's a visual reminder of what that looked like.

There were a lot of kids in the Rocky II training scene. Rocky II/MGM

Now, imagine that scene on the Great Wall of China because that's basically what Wilson did last week.

Here's Wilson running along the Great Wall with dozens of kids following him.

The one thing you'll notice about that video is that it looks like Wilson hooked up about half the kids in China with a free Seahawks jersey, which is pretty cool. I'm hoping he also hooked them up with some of his recovery water because nothing works better than nanobubbles on your body after a long run along the Great Wall. Also, if Sylvester Stallone is smart, he'll have the next Rocky movie filmed in China and Adonis Creed will train on the Great Wall.

Anyway, it looks like Wilson enjoyed his trip to China.

Not only did he spend a lot of time on the Great Wall, but he also found time to visit Shanghai Disneyland with his wife, Ciara.

Family Time. Momma C, @Nike, & @West2EastEmpire A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

The two also found some time to go shopping in Beijing.

Boo thang in Beijing @Ciara #Markets #China A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Unfortunately for Wilson, his visit to China will probably be his last trip out of the country for at least the next seven months. The Seahawks quarterback is scheduled to report to training camp, along with the rest of his team, on Saturday.