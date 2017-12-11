LOOK: Ryan Shazier was able to celebrate Steelers' wild win with teammates

Ryan Shazier didn't get to attend the Steelers' 39-38 win over the Ravens on Sunday, but he did get to celebrate with the team.

After the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Shazier was able to take part in the team's postgame celebration thanks to the magic of FaceTime.

"A very emotional group in there. AFC North champs. We had Ryan Shazier on Facetime," Tomlin said, via NFL.com. "He had an opportunity to share that moment with the team. That's a special thing."

The Steelers were in full celebration mode after clinching the AFC North and Shazier was a big part of that celebration. Shazier's fiancee, Michelle, shared a video of the FaceTime session that took place after Pittsburgh's win.

Shazier watched the game from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he has been since being transferred there on Wednesday. The injured linebacker was so thrilled to see his team pull out a last-second win over the Ravens that he ended up making a video himself and sharing it publicly on Instagram.

"We got a 'W' today," Shazier said. "It got scary, but hey, we know how to pull it out, baby. Here we go Steelers."

Following the win, the Steelers made it clear that they had been playing for Shazier, who's been hospitalized since Monday, when he was injured against the Bengals. The game against the Ravens was the Steelers first one since Shazier suffered his injury.

"We love our brother, and we wanted to get this win for him, and I'm glad we did," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the game, via ESPN.com.

The Steelers made sure everyone was thinking of Shazier throughout the night. In pregame, linebacker James Harrison warmed up without a shirt as a nod to his injured teammate, who's well known for going shirtless on the field.

Several Steelers players also wore cleats that were specially designed with Shazier's name and likeness.

After the game, Roethlisberger was carrying Shazier's No. 50 jersey as he walked off the field.

Shazier's jersey eventually made it to the team's postgame locker room, where several players made sure to take a picture with it.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said that Shazier will definitely be getting a game ball from the win.

"You give that guy the game ball because we know his heart is in it," Heyward said, via ESPN.com. "And he deserves it."

Shazier spent spent two nights in Cincinnati after suffering his injury, but has been in Pittsburgh since then. The Steelers linebacker underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Wednesday and team officials are now hopeful he can make a full recovery, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday.

After several days of uncertainty, Shazier now seems to be in good spirits, which is great news.