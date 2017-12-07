Ryan Shazier has spinal stabilization surgery two days after scary injury

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery on Wednesday night, according to a statement released by UPMC neurosurgeons and the Steelers' team physicians.

Talked to a Steelers player who wants to visit Shazier but believed it was probably 'too soon.' The team respecting the privacy process, and the surgery is part of that. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 7, 2017

Steelers def. coord. Keith Butler on word that LB Ryan Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery: "I’m not worried about him playing for us again, I’m more worried about him." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) December 7, 2017

The news comes two days after Shazier suffered a spinal injury while making a tackle in the first quarter of Pittsburgh's game against Cincinnati. Shazier did not appear to have movement in his legs and was placed on a backboard and carted off the field. He was then taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remained until Wednesday, when he returned to Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, Shazier sent this tweet:

Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 5, 2017

And at his Tuesday press conference, coach Mike Tomlin, who visited Shazier in the hospital on Monday night, called the young linebacker "a legitimate leader," adding, "You know, he's asking about the guys -- [Vince Williams], specifically. I told him about the guys. We talked about how the game unfolded and some of those things. Normal conversations. Not only is he mentally tough, but he's a guy that's spiritually in a great place, and I know that's an asset for he and his family."

"It was painful to, kind of, get on that plane last night, but that's life," Tomlin continued. "We realize and understand that he's in really good hands and is getting expert medical care, and he also challenged us to move on with what it is we need to move on [to]."

On Wednesday, Williams donned Shazier's No. 50 during the team's practice.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vince Williams wears Ryan Shazier jersey during afternoon practice Wednesday on the South Side. pic.twitter.com/v9GFhTYKjl — Peter Diana (@peterdianapghpg) December 6, 2017

And on Sunday night, the Steelers will face the Ravens in an important AFC North matchup. But there are things more important than football, even when you're talking about one of the NFL's most intense rivalries.