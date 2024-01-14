If you've ever taken a vacation to Antarctica, then you might have an idea of how cold all the fans and players were feeling in Kansas City on Saturday night.

With a kickoff temperature of minus-4 degrees, the wild-card game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins is the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. As if that temperature isn't bad enough, there's also the wind chill to worry about, which was at minus-24 to start the game before falling to minus-27 later in the night.

If you've never been in weather that cold, it's hard to imagine just how frigid it really feels, but you can get a good idea by taking a look at Andy Reid on the sideline. Reid's mustache also fell victim to the cold weather. The temperature was so low that Reid was literally growing icicles on his face.

Not only was it cold on the field, but it was also cold in the stadium. Fans who bought a pop or a water had to drink it fast, otherwise they were going to be stuck with a Popsicle.

The cold-weather also caused Patrick Mahomes' helmet to shatter after he took a brutal hit in the third quarter.

The moral of the story here is that it's not any fun at all to be stuck outside in sub-zero temperatures.