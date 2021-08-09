Marcus Mariota is entering the final year of his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, entrenched as the backup to Derek Carr. Unless Carr gets injured, Mariota will be the No. 2 quarterback in a free agent year.

The former No. 2 overall pick still is monitoring the quarterback market, as he wants another opportunity to prove he can start in this league.

"It is my goal (to be a starter), so I do keep tabs on what's going on," Mariota said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "For us as players, it's kind of important to see what the landscape is. That being said, I enjoy this team. It's a great organization to play for."

Marcus Mariota LV • QB • 8 CMP% 60.7 YDs 226 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 8.07 View Profile

If Mariota still wants to play for the Raiders, so be it. He's making a base salary of $1.75 million this year and his contract reaches up to $8 million if certain incentives are reached. Of course, those are tied to playing time -- so financially it benefits Mariota to become a starting quarterback again.

There are a couple of teams that could use a quarterback, specifically the Indianapolis Colts with Carson Wentz being out 5 to 12 weeks after foot surgery. Mariota would be a much better option than Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger﻿ or Brett Hundley.

The Denver Broncos aren't looking for a quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock battling for the job, but Mariota would add some intrigue to the competition. The situation is the same with the Houston Texans, who have Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills competing for the starting job with Deshaun Watson's future in limbo.

Mariota's contract is more than affordable, if any team wishes to acquire him. The veteran will patiently wait for his next opportunity.