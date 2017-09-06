Marshawn Lynch explains why Seahawks' Super Bowl blunder was good for him

It sounds like Marshawn Lynch has finally come to terms with the Seahawks' decision not to give him the ball at the 1-yard line on Seattle's final offensive play of Super Bowl XLIX.

You know the play I'm talking about, and if you don't because you just became a football fan last week, I'll give you a quick rehash: The Seahawks' coaching staff decided to let Russell Wilson throw the ball from the one-yard line with just 30 seconds left in a game that Seattle was trailing 28-24. Wilson threw an interception, and the Patriots went home as Super Bowl champions.

The play-call started a national debate that will probably go on at bars around the country for the rest of time: How do you not give Marshawn the ball at the 1-yard line?

Although Lynch seemed kind of bitter about not getting the ball in the months after the game, it seems that he's finally been able to put the Super Bowl loss behind him.

During a recent interview with DraftKings, the Raiders running back said he's glad he didn't get the ball, because if he did, he probably wouldn't have ended up back in Oakland.

The subject of Super Bowl XLIX came up during the interview because the host, Johnno Wilson, is a Patriots fan who said he was happy that the Seahawks didn't give the ball to Lynch.

"I'm kinda glad, I'm happy, me too, to tell you the truth," Lynch said. "Because then I probably wouldn't have the opportunity to play in my hometown. I think I'm getting sympathy opportunities, you feel me?"

Apparently, all you have to do to get Lynch to open up in an interview is treat him to a pedicure, which is exactly what DraftKings did.

Anyway, if Lynch scores a touchdown and the Seahawks beat the Patriots, then Beast Mode probably gets named Super Bowl MVP. If that had happened, Lynch believes his life would be a little different right now.

"Had we ran that and we would've scored, I'd be in a different position, and it probably wouldn't be in the position for me to actually be playing for the home team," Lynch said.

Basically, Lynch is now OK with the call because this story ends with him playing for the Raiders. I'm sure it also helps things that no one makes fun of the Seahawks for their call anymore because everyone's too busy making fun of the Falcons for blowing a 28-3 lead in the second half of Super Bowl LI.

As for Beast Mode, you can see the entire interview below.

