Matt Nagy takes blame for Bears' 'unacceptable' offensive performance: 'I didn't help (Mitchell Trubisky) at all'

Three points just isn't going to cut it. The Chicago Bears have arguably the NFL's top defense, but put up a horrendous offensive performance in the team's season-opening 10-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers Thursday night.

The Bears had just 254 yards of offense in the loss, going 3-of-15 (20 percent) on third down and averaging 3.9 yards per play. Adding more inconsistency to the mix, Chicago finished with 10 penalties for 107 yards.

"Obviously unacceptable," Bears head coach Matt Nagy said following the loss, via NFL Media. "Starts with me, so this -- I just told the guys in there, this is not who we are. I was proud of our defense. I thought they played their ass off tonight. Offensively, not good enough. And we're going to fix it. Our guys know that.

"We have a locker room of high-character people. That's why we bring these guys in because what they do is, they don't point fingers. The defense doesn't point fingers and say the offense should have played better. That's not how we roll."

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was at the forefront of the Bears' struggles, finishing 26-of-45 (57.8 percent) for 228 yards and an interception for a 62.1 passer rating. Trubisky, who had just 11 rushing yards in the game, looked hesitant when the quick read wasn't there and was timid to scramble and make plays wit his legs against the Packers' defense that hit him 11 times (sacking him five).

The Bears called 45 pass plays to 20 run plays, adding even more inconsistency to an offense that is formulated on the run to set up the run-pass option.

"I didn't help (Trubisky) at all," Nagy said. "I didn't help him. I've got to help him. And then we've got to get the run game going. That's 15 rushes in 65 plays, you're down 7-3, but we -- again, that's something that we're going to as a staff get back together and we're going to figure out, okay, what are we doing as coaches and how can we get better to help these kids out."

The Bears offense did have an opportunity to score a touchdown and tie the game in the fourth quarter. Trubisky led the Bears on 13 play, 59 yard drive with under two minutes to play, but threw an errant pass in the end zone intended for Allen Robinson that was picked off by former Bears safety Adrian Amos, who signed with the Packers this past offseason.

The Bears offense never advanced past that point in the contest.