Michael Irvin has a wild idea for the Cowboys and it involves adding Antonio Brown

If Amari Cooper isn't healthy enough to play in Dallas' divisional showdown against Philadelphia on Sunday night, Michael Irvin has one idea on how the Cowboys could replace him: Sign Antonio Brown.

The Hall of Fame receiver brought up the idea during an interview on Wednesday with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Irvin likes the idea of bringing in a talented receiver because of what Cooper did to the Eagles last year. During a 29-23 win over Philly in Week 14, Cooper caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

"Where we're hurting right now, we're hurting in the worse places, in the worse places, and you see it," Irvin said. "Any good coach is going to be able to attack our weaknesses. First of all, Philly had no answer for Amari Cooper last year, and now Amari Cooper is likely not going to be playing."

Cooper, who has been dealing with multiple leg injuries this season, left Sunday's game against the Jets after playing just three snaps. Not only is Cooper dealing with a quad injury, but he also has a lingering ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and could very well end up keeping him out of the game on Sunday.

During his interview with the Fan, Irvin was asked if there was any way to improve the Cowboys through a possible trade and that's when the idea of signing Brown came up.

"I don't see any trade out there now that will get us over the top," Irvin said. "Amari, he'll get back, unless you want to go pick up Antonio Brown until [Cooper] gets back. What are your guys thoughts on that?"

Although the hosts of the "Shan & RJ Show" quickly shot down the idea, Irvin laid out the case for why the Cowboys should make the move. Irvin was actually chucking when he brought up the idea, but he seemed to get more serious about it as he talked it through.

"I'm not going to lie, desperation makes you start thinking about a lot of things," Irvin said. "We ain't got no time to be sitting here riding the high horse like we too good for this and we too good for that. We need some H-E-L-P right now, some real help."

Irvin also pointed out that if the Cowboy start winning, that would potentially overshadow any controversy Brown might bring with him to the team.

"I don't care where we find help, I don't care what kind of media relations coming with it or public relations nightmare come with it," Irvin said. "Wins can cure some of those things."

If the Cowboys are worried about Brown's antics, Irvin suggested that they could sign him, but then dump him once Cooper is healthy enough to play.

"Maybe we should just go pick him up for a week or two," Irvin said. "I don't know what to do here, but I'm telling you, I am worried about [the Eagles] game right now."

The only problem with signing Brown is that he most likely wouldn't even be eligible to play this week. The NFL is currently investigating the free agent receiver for multiple sexual assault accusations that have been levied against him since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Not only is Brown facing a sexual assault lawsuit in Florida, but the receiver has also been accused of sending intimidating text messages to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct in a Sports Illustrated story that was published last month.

In the lawsuit, Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance, Britney Taylor, on three separate occasions between June 2017 and May 2018. Although Brown's legal team has admitted that the two had a sexual relationship, his camp maintains that everything was consensual between Brown and Taylor.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was actually asked about Brown's case Wednesday, but he didn't really offer any update for when the league's investigation might be completed.

"We're still working at that," Goodell said of the case. "I will probably be getting an update when I get back to New York. Our folks have been working diligently at that. When we reach a conclusion, I'll obviously let you know."

Although the league has yet to punish Brown, the NFL did warn teams that he could be placed on the commissioner's exempt list if he ends up getting signed.

"If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation," the NFL said in a statement on Sept. 20.

The reason the threat of the commissioner's exempt list could deter a team from signing him is because it means the team would have to pay him, but he wouldn't be allowed to play. In the Cowboys case, if they were to sign him this week, the league could simply place him on the commissioner's exempt list until the end of the investigation. If that happened, the Cowboys would have to pay him even though he wouldn't be allowed to play while he was on the list. Also, there's no guarantee that Brown would even be allowed to play once the investigation was over. If the league suspended the receiver, then the Cowboys would have paid him during the investigation only to not have him at all.