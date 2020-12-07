Because of coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football not in Levi's Stadium, but rather in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. To stem a surge in COVID-19 cases, Santa Clara County banned all high school, college and professional contact sports for three weeks. That forced the 49ers (5-6) to Arizona for this week's game against the Bills (8-3) and next week's contest against Washington.

Bills vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -1

Bills vs. 49ers Over-Under: 47 points

Bills vs. 49ers money line: Buffalo +100, San Francisco -120

BUF: Bills rank seventh in the NFL in passing offense (268.1 yards per game)

SF: 49ers rank sixth in total defense (315.2 yards per game)

Why the Bills can cover

Josh Allen is having a breakthrough season. The third-year quarterback already has set a career-high in touchdown passes (22). He also has passed for 3,028 yards and is just 62 shy of setting a career-high in that category as well.

In addition, Buffalo is coming off one of its best defensive performances of the season. The Bills held the Chargers to just 76 rushing yards and 3.2 yards per rush. Buffalo also limited quarterback Justin Herbert to a 75.5 passer rating in the 27-17 win.

Why the 49ers can cover

The return of cornerback Richard Sherman has paid immediate dividends. In the team's victory last week over the Rams, Sherman led the defense in tackles (seven) and recorded a tackle for loss and an interception. He helped San Francisco pick off quarterback Jared Goff two times and hold him to a 52.9 passer rating.

In addition, receiver Deebo Samuel's return gives the offense an important weapon. After missing three weeks with a hamstring injury, the second-year receiver from South Carolina came back last week and had a career-high 11 catches for 133 yards. He was targeted 13 times; he had 22 combined targets in his first four games this season.

