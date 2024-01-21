The Falcons have interviewed Bill Belichick twice for their head coaching vacancy, but they're still in the midst of a "robust search" involving other candidates, per CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. If Atlanta doesn't secure the longtime Patriots coach soon, other teams could well come calling, according to NBC Sports, including one who's yet to dismiss its current coach.

Multiple clubs are "quietly considering a ... run at Belichick," Mike Florio reported Sunday, including one that doesn't currently have a vacancy atop its staff. Many around the NFL believe Belichick is the front-runner for the Falcons' job, Florio added, but that's apparently not Atlanta's current view, echoing Jones' report that it could still be a week until the organization makes a decision.

No other team has scheduled a known interview with Belichick, but five others have yet to fill their head coaching positions: the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

As for teams with current coaches who could still be interested in Belichick, the Philadelphia Eagles are the only other club that's reportedly still weighing the future of its staff, with Nick Sirianni recently meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie following a 1-6 finish to the 2023 season. Sirianni has led three straight playoff runs in Philadelphia, and while recent reports indicate he's likely to stay put, neither Lurie nor general manager Howie Roseman has addressed the future of the franchise since the end of their season.