The Giants are continuing through their offseason program with mandatory minicamp this week, but have been doing so without star running back Saquon Barkley. He has remained absent from team activities as he looks to secure a long-term deal with New York after the club placed the franchise tag on him earlier this offseason. Barkley has not signed that tender to this point and the Giants have been forced to prepare for the 2023 season without him -- and that includes some jockeying around in the backfield.

During the final minicamp session on Wednesday, new Giants receiver Parris Campbell was spotted doing some individual work with the running backs, according to the New York Daily News. Campbell took handoffs, worked off jet sweeps and was also seen working as the pitch man on an option play.

The 25-year-old is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2019 and is looking for a reset with New York after an injury filled tenure in Indy. That said, Campbell is coming off the best statistical season of his career, and more importantly, suited up in all 17 regular-season games. As for this latest development working out of the Giants backfield, it's not totally foreign to him. Campbell has 11 rushing attempts in his career and 108 yards on the ground.

"I did it some in Indy," Campbell said, via the Daily News. "But it's really my high school and my college background. It's not new to me. It's something I like to do because they're using me in different ways. I feel like that's something that I'm good at, too. Getting some reps back there is good."

Getting Campbell some reps in the backfield could be a wise move for New York regardless of Barkley's status. As things stand heading into the summer break, the depth behind Barkley is a bit thin as Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin and Eric Gray make up the running back room.

Meanwhile, the Giants have reportedly put back on the table that was extended to Barkley before the team got Daniel Jones' extension done, so there does appear to be some positive momentum in this saga. Players who have been franchise-tagged have until July 17 to reach an agreement on a long-term extension or they will have to play the year on the tag.