Months after the Giants first used the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, the two sides remain without a new contract, with Barkley even entertaining a holdout that extends into the 2023 season. But New York recently reextended an offer to the running back in an effort to retain the Pro Bowler for this year and beyond, according to NFL Media.

"The two sides have had conversations," Ian Rapoport said Tuesday. "A deal that the Giants pulled off the table right before they did Daniel Jones' deal is now back on the table. The fact that they have had conversations and are (still) talking is good news."

Jones, who enjoyed a breakout 2022 campaign at quarterback, landed a four-year, $160 million extension ahead of free agency in March. Barkley, meanwhile, would earn a guaranteed $10 million under the tag, which he's yet to sign. The latter has indicated he won't do that, however, while seeking longer-term security, though he's struck an optimistic tone when addressing his future.

"I think at the end of the day, if you really break it down and look at it as a whole, there is no rush," Barkley told reporters recently. "That is how I look at it. ... I trust in the Giants that we could get something done."

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 295 Yds 1312 TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Players who are franchise-tagged have until July 17 to reach a long-term agreement with their respective teams, or else they must play the season under the one-year tag, barring a holdout. Barkley technically cannot be fined for his absence from mandatory minicamp since he is not currently under contract.

The former first-round draft pick is coming off his best season since an explosive rookie year, totaling more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage under new coach Brian Daboll.