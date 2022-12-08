Nothing is much more gripping in sports than a late do-or-die drive with the game on the line. My eyes are usually glued to the screen when one play can be the difference between a win and a loss.

We've seen a ton of clutch opportunities in 2022, a year where the NFL is collectively on pace to break single-season records for close games and game-winning drives.

There aren't a ton of numbers to support clutch debates, though. Game-winning drives is a fascinating stat, but has serious limitations. It's actually possible to be credited with a game-winning drive with nothing but a kneel down. And, of course, if your defense gets stops at the end of the game, it's more likely to hold a lead, and therefore increases the likelihood of its quarterback recording a game-winning drive.

With that in mind, I introduce the Clutch QB Index. I'm not tackling the all-time clutch QB debate, which often comes down to championships in people's minds. Instead, I seek to answer who is the most clutch QB in the NFL right now based on what they've done in their careers, and what they've done lately.

Clutch QB Index Criteria

1. QB conversion rate on game-tying/go-ahead drive chances in fourth quarter/OT. (How often does a QB successfully bring his team down the field to tie or take the lead?)

2. Passer rating in fourth quarter/OT of one-possession game. (How well does a QB play in crunch time?)

Both components are split by career, playoff and 2022 performance and weighted equally.

Again, one thing these rankings don't include is championships, so you can save your Tom Brady "seven rings" argument. More on that later.

Week 13 Takeaways

Winners

WOW. Just when you think you've seen everything, Tom Brady pulls off a miracle comeback on "Monday Night Football.'' Not bad for a 45-year old. After the Buccaneers offense stalled all night Brady did what all-time greats do and locked in. He led back-to-back touchdown drives complete with the latest go-ahead touchdown pass in his career. Perhaps this best sums up his roller coaster season. Monday was the first win in his entire career down 13-plus points in the final five minutes of regulation. In Week 13 at the Browns, he suffered his first career loss when leading by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation. So, in each of the last two weeks, he's experienced something he's never done in 22-year career.

Geno Smith continued his sensational season with his first fourth-quarter comeback win since 2014 as a member of the Jets. The Seahawks got the ball back down three points with under three minutes left and Smith marched them down the field for the win, culminating with a perfect strike on the run to D.K. Metcalf with three defenders in the area. What a throw by Smith, good for the first go-ahead touchdown pass in the final five minutes of a game in his career.

Joe Burrow's stock keeps rising after game-winning drives in back-to-back weeks against AFC playoff teams, the Titans and Chiefs. I wouldn't say he outplayed Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter Sunday, as the Travis Kelce fumble and Harrison Butker missed field goal ultimately cost Kansas City, but it was impressive how he led two methodical drives to win the game. One to take the lead, capped by a touchdown pass to Chris Evans, and another equally important drive to keep the ball out of Mahomes' hands, finished off with a key completion to Tee Higgins on third-and-11.

Losers

Daniel Jones couldn't drive the Giants down for any points on their final eight drives as the Giants settled for a tie against the Commanders. He took three drive-killing sacks in the fourth-quarter and overtime, and just missed Darius Slayton on a deep ball late in regulation that would have put the Giants near field goal range. He has 0 game-winning drives since recording five in the Giants first seven games.

Justin Fields continued his recent trend of much-improved play and some highlight reel runs but with little to show for it in the fourth quarter. He threw an interception in a one-point game late in the fourth quarter on a nice play by Jaire Alexander to jump the route. Fields did stare down his receiver a second too long in my opinion. Fields has the worst fourth-quarter passer rating in the NFL this season and Chicago has the worst record in one-score games (1-6), a definite area of growth entering 2023.

Justin Herbert made a superhuman touchdown pass on 4th-and-long to Keenan Allen to bring the Chargers within a score and had them driving for what was shaping up to be a similar comeback to last week's in Arizona. The Chargers drive stalled though and Herbert missed on an all-or-nothing deep shot on fourth down as LA lost by seven. All five of the Chargers games since their bye have come down to the wire but they've come out on top in just two of those five games.