In an attempt to curb the current surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the country and the league, the NFL is putting a halt on all in-person activities for Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to a memo released by the league and distributed to all 32 clubs. The memo, obtained by the NFL Network, notes that this is also an action to mitigate many players having guests for Thanksgiving and catching any potential positive cases stemming from the holiday.

This largely isn't too much of a change for clubs as most teams don't practice on Monday or Tuesday outside of a potential walkthrough. Keeping players away from one another over these couple of days while conducting business virtually, the league hopes, will give them an added buffer for any positive tests to arise and, in turn, help prevent an outbreak.

The exception to this mandate, however, are games that are scheduled to be played on Monday and Tuesday. That means the Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football matchup and the twice-rescheduled Steelers vs. Ravens showdown slated for Tuesday is still a go.

As evidence from the outbreak around the Baltimore Ravens organization, the league has seen an uptick of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. After a number of players -- including Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, and J.K. Dobbins -- all tested positive for the coronavirus, the league postponed Baltimore's Thanksgiving matchup with the Steelers to Sunday and has since moved it to Tuesday with even more positive tests flowing in. On the other side, the Steelers placed three players on the reserve/COVID list on Friday.

The Broncos, Rams, Browns, and Cardinals were among the other teams that either needed to place a member of its organization on the reserve/COVID list and/or conduct practice virtually due to the pandemic's recent surge.