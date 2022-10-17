Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL and he'll take the national stage on Monday Night Football in Week 6 when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos. Herbert is averaging a career-high 295.6 yards per game in 2022 with 10 touchdowns and could be the most-rostered star in the NFL DFS player pool. Should you have high exposure to Herbert in your Broncos vs. Chargers NFL DFS lineups on Monday Night Football or mitigate the risk of a potentially tough night for the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Broncos, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Broncos vs. Chargers and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Denver made a splash during the offseason when it sent Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. While the experiment is off to a rocky start, there's reason to believe there's value in Wilson on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers have allowed an average of 20 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season and rank 20th in passing yards allowed (1,189) as well as 27th in passing touchdowns allowed (10). Los Angeles is also favored by 4.5 points at home and if Denver is playing from behind, it will have no choice but to let Russ cook, which means there could be high volume. Ultimately, Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowler for a reason and if you're betting on him to snap out of his funk, a game against a divisional rival on primetime with 11 days rest seems like a good spot for it.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. After failing to record a run of longer than eight yards in his first three games, Ekeler has put together two head-turning games in a row and reestablished himself as one of the top daily Fantasy football running backs.

Ekeler rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns while catching six passes for 49 yards and a score in the Week 4 win over the Texans. Then he followed that up with 173 rushing yards and a score with four catches for 26 yards and another score in the win over the Browns last week. The Broncos have given up an average of nearly 20 points on DraftKings to starting running backs over the last three weeks. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Chargers vs. Broncos

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won millions with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.