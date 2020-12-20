The regular season is winding down and opportunities to hit it big in NFL daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings are waning. However, there's big money on the line for Sunday Night Football as the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Giants in a battle between two rebuilding rosters fighting for a playoff spot. Cleveland has scored 83 points in its last two games, while the Giants will hope that they can find a rhythm against a Browns defense that has given up 82 points during that span.

Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Evan Engram will all be among the most popular options in the NFL DFS player pool for Browns vs. Giants. However, figuring out what combination of stars and role players to get into your NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football is the key to creating the variance needed to earn a big payday. Before you make your Giants vs. Browns NFL daily Fantasy picks, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 14, McClure had Vikings wide receiver Davante Adams as one of his top NFL DFS picks for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, returning over 24 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Giants

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Giants running back Wayne Gallman. The fourth-year running back has cemented himself as the lead back in New York. In fact, Gallman has recorded 12 or more rushing attempts in each of his last five outings.

Gallman is expected to be the main focal point in New York's offensive game plan on Sunday against the Browns with Colt McCoy set to start instead of Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring). In McCoy's last start for the Giants, Gallman finished with 135 rushing yards on 16 carries in New York's victory over the Seahawks. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Browns on Sunday Night Football.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns running back Kareem Hunt. Through 13 games, Hunt has put up 1,024 scrimmage yards and scored 10 times this season and his role is pretty well-defined in the Cleveland offense even with Chubb in the mix.

Hunt has touched the ball at least 10 times in every game this season and he's routinely in the rotation for work close to the goal line to give him touchdown upside on a weekly basis. And even though the Giants have been top 10 against the run this season, they're coming off a week where they allowed 159 yards on the ground and they've also given up an average of 6.2 receptions to running backs per game.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Browns vs. Giants

