Monday Night Football features the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Cleveland Browns with plenty on the line for both teams. Both are looking up at the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North standings, but the 9-3 Browns and 7-5 Ravens are in the thick of the NFL playoff picture. The marquee matchup also has several superstars who could be popular NFL DFS picks, including resurgent Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and speedy Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. Should you include Mayfield or Brown as part of your NFL DFS strategy?

Are you better off looking elsewhere in the Ravens vs. Browns DFS player pool for tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before setting any NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football in Week 14, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 13, McClure had Bears running back David Montgomery in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Montgomery put up 111 yards from scrimmage and scored twice, returning over 25 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Monday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Browns

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football in Week 14 is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning NFL MVP returned from COVID-19 protocols and turned in over 200 total yards and three touchdowns last week against the Cowboys. Jackson has now passed for 2,055 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 669 yards on 116 carries and four scores.

Jackson continues to carve up defenses with his arm and legs, while his three-TD effort against Dallas last week was his first since Week 4. Next up for Jackson is a Monday night road trip to Cleveland, a team he dominated for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the 2020 season-opener.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The seven-year veteran has caught 54 passes for 676 yards this season. That includes an 8-62-1 stat line in last week's loss to the Titans.

Landry's production has dipped slightly from his stellar 2019 campaign, which saw him record his third career 1,100-yard season. Landry's value in the Browns' offense has been higher since Odell Beckham Jr. was lost for the season, evidenced by his eight-catch, 143-yard, one-touchdown outburst against Jacksonville two weeks ago.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Browns

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.