Texans rookie C.J. Stroud led all quarterbacks with 470 passing yards and five touchdowns in a win over Tampa Bay last week, making him one of the most intriguing players in the Week 10 NFL DFS player pool. Stroud had been held under 250 passing yards in three straight games prior to his outburst against the Buccaneers last week. He will try for another huge performance when he faces Cincinnati on Sunday during the Week 10 NFL schedule. Should you target him for your Week 10 NFL DFS lineups?

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ranked third in the league in passing yards last week, finishing with 348 and two touchdowns in a win over Buffalo. Burrow could be a popular quarterback to anchor Week 10 NFL DFS stacks on Sunday, but Week 10 NFL DFS advice can help you make tricky decisions. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 10 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave ($6,400 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). The second-year wideout went over 85 receiving yards in his first three games of the season, but his production has slowed down in recent weeks. However, this week presents an ideal matchup against a Minnesota defense that ranks in the bottom half of the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.

Olave leads all New Orleans wide receivers with 563 yards and two touchdowns, catching 50 passes on 85 targets. He has 23 more targets than the second-highest wideout on the team (Michael Thomas), so volume has not been an issue for him. The 23-year-old has been targeted at least eight times in four straight games, and Gibbs expects that volume to pay off against a mediocre Vikings pass defense on Sunday.

Gibbs is also targeting Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($4,100 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel). He has posted the two biggest outings of his career in the last three weeks, finishing with 63 yards against both Arizona and Baltimore. Smith-Njigba has also caught two touchdowns in his last three games after getting held out of the end zone in the first five games of his career.

The 21-year-old was not targeted more than six times in his first five games, but he has commanded seven targets in two of his last three games, suggesting improved chemistry and confidence with quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks have an outstanding matchup against a Washington defense that ranks No. 27 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (252.7). The Commanders allowed 319 passing yards against Philadelphia two weeks ago, so Smith-Njigba's momentum should continue this week. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

