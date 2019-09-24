NFL DFS, Week 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

The Week 4 NFL DFS slate promises plenty of excitement, with eight games featuring totals of 45 or higher. With high-scoring matchups likely translating to head-turning offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your Week 4 NFL DFS picks. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky options like Patriots quarterback Tom Brady or Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, two of the highest-priced players this week. With FanDuel hosting a $3M NFL Sunday Million and DraftKings running a $4.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire that awards $1 million to the winner, there are plenty of difficult decisions for NFL DFS players to make. Before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments or cash games for Week 4, you'll want to see the NFL DFS strategy, optimal player pool, and lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure absolutely rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, already cashing multiple times, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 thanks to blockbuster days from players like Christian McCaffrey (24-153-1), Nelson Agholor (8-50-2) and Kyle Allen (261-4). Anyone who has been following McClure has seen plenty of huge returns. Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 4 NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top Week 4 NFL DFS picks is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey has been sensational through the first three weeks of the season. The third-year back out of Stanford is averaging over 100 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone three times already. He's also been extremely productive as a pass-catcher, hauling in 15 receptions for 132 yards.

Last week against the Cardinals, McCaffrey carried the ball 24 times for 153 yards and a touchdown while catching three-of-four targets for another 35 yards. And with quarterback Kyle Allen having already been named the starter for Week 4, the Panthers are expected to lean heavily on McCaffrey again this week against the Texans, who gave up 169 all-purpose yards to Saints running back Alvin Kamara earlier this season. Lock McCaffrey into your Week 4 NFL DFS lineups and look for a tournament-winning return against Houston.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 4 also includes rostering Chargers running back Austin Ekeler ($8,100 on FanDuel, $8,000 on DraftKings), who is in position to explode against a Dolphins defense giving up the most Fantasy points to running backs this season.

With Melvin Gordon's holdout stretching into the season, Ekeler has become a DFS stud with 57 touches for 368 yards and four touchdowns. Vegas lists Los Angeles as a whopping 16.5-point favorite against Miami this week, meaning you can expect the Chargers to build a lead and then rely on their running backs to milk the clock down late. Confidently lock Ekeler into your NFL DFS lineups and look for week-winning returns.

