NFL DFS Week 6: Get Fournette, Nelson out of your DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Whether you're entering daily fantasy football cash games or tournaments on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to know which players DFS pro Mike McClure hates in Week 6.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season. He's cashed multiple tournament lineups already and he's done it by staying away from massive busts.



In Week 5, he recommended avoiding Amari Cooper and Russell Wilson , both overpriced, and instead rostered value receiver T.Y. Hilton. The result? Cooper was a complete bust, catching just one pass for eight yards, and Wilson, who averaged 334 yards and three touchdowns the previous two weeks, threw for just 198 yards, one touchdown, and a pick.



Meanwhile, Hilton, who was just $6,000 on DraftKings, had seven catches for 177 yards -- the second best performance of any receiver in the entire league.



Now, McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any daily fantasy football tournament, 50-50 cash game, or head-to-head contest for NFL Week 6. Avoid them all like the plague:



1. Matthew Stafford -- On paper, this is a decent matchup against the New Orleans Saints . McClure is concerned with Stafford's ankle injury, however. Even though Stafford was a full participant in practice, McClure is not convinced he's 100 percent, and the sharp market agrees with him, as the line has moved in New Orleans' favor this week.



2. Leonard Fournette -- Fournette is dealing with minor injuries, but McClure's concern is how one-dimensional the Jacksonville Jaguars ' offense has become. The Los Angeles Rams have a respectable defense that will stack the box on Fournette and force Blake Bortles to beat them. McClure says to fade Fournette and his rising price tag.



3. Aaron Jones -- Jones was impressive last week with 19 carries for 125 yards and a score, but McClure is not ready to lock him into lineups just yet, especially with Ty Montgomery on his way back. Don't chase his box score against a Minnesota run defense that's ranked sixth (80 yards per game).



4. Jordy Nelson -- Nelson was a full participant in practice, but the back injury that he's been playing through is concerning, and adding Montgomery to the mix should further hurt Nelson's outlook. Minnesota Vikings stud CB Xavier Rhodes could also shadow Nelson, making Davante Adams the more appealing DFS play.



5. Travis Kelce - Kelce is questionable due to the concussion protocol. McClure is avoiding the elevated price tag in a difficult matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers . Kelce would be more of a decoy than anything if he plays on Sunday.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for tournaments this week? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 6 optimal lineup from a professional DFS player who has rostered multiple profitable lineups already this year and has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.