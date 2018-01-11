NFL expert picks, best bets for Divisional Round: 4-team playoff football parlay
SportsLine's top NFL experts give their top picks for the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round
Just eight teams remain in the NFL Playoffs, and SportsLine's top experts are picking each game to make this weekend a memorable one. If you're feeling truly bold for the divisional round, they're putting together a four-team parlay that could return a massive 10-to-1 payout. If you bet $100, it would return $1,000.
To pull this off, SportsLine is utilizing its hottest NFL experts to make picks in the areas that they know best. It's an All-Star cast that includes some of the top handicapping experts in the nation.
Here's the lineup: Josh Nagel picks Falcons-Eagles (7-2 in last nine Eagles games, 13-4 on NFL picks overall), Galin Dragiev selects both AFC matchups (14-2 NFL run), and R.J. White picks Saints-Vikings (9-1 on last 10 Vikings picks).
We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Dragiev is expecting the Patriots to take care of business in a big way and cover a 13.5-point spread against the visiting Titans.
Tennessee showed its mettle by holding off Jacksonville in Week 17 to sneak into the playoffs and then knocked off the Chiefs at Arrowhead in dramatic fashion, 22-21.
Derrick Henry rushed for 156 yards and a TD on 23 carries in that one, and with DeMarco Murray already ruled out of Saturday's showdown in Foxboro, it will be Henry again leading the way.
But the Titans' offense has been inconsistent getting the ball into the end zone. While the unit ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards gained (397 per game), it is just 18th in scoring (20.9).
Scoring is not the issue for a New England squad that is No. 2 at 28.6 ppg. The Patriots' passing game also ranks No. 2 with 276.1 yards per game. While the Titans possess the fourth-best run defense in the league, they're only 25th against the pass.
Dragiev also believes the off-the-field drama surrounding the Jimmy Garoppolo trade will motivate New England to make a big statement on Saturday night.
Another top SportsLine expert has identified a key matchup in another playoff showdown that will be a huge x-factor in which side you should be all over. Find out which team it is, and everything else you need to know to complete your parlay selections, over at SportsLine.
So what are the four divisional round picks that the top experts at SportsLine believe could return a massive 10-to-1 payout if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which home team has a bigger-than-advertised defensive advantage, and which line is way off, all from SportsLine's top experts who are crushing the books right now.
-
Ito Smith a hidden gem in great RB class
The versatile Smith might have the most impressive jump cut in a loaded running back draft...
-
Report: Cousins would play for Browns
The Browns have had 28 different starting quarterbacks since 1999
-
Vikings' seed presents unique challenge
The NFL has plans in place to mitigate home-field advantage should the Vikings play in the...
-
NFL: These six teams to play in London
The NFL has announced the six teams who will head to London to play next season
-
Ex-coach Chris Foerster embracing rehab
Chris Foerster, who hopes to coach again one day, says 'I've never felt better'
-
NFL DFS: Optimal divisional lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment