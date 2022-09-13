After a season-opening slate with no double-digit favorites, there are currently four teams favored by 10-plus points in the latest Week 2 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Rams, Broncos and Packers are all double-digit favorites in their respective Sunday games, while the Bills are 10-point favorites against Tennessee on Monday Night Football. An abundance of heavy favorites can create intriguing scenarios when it comes to NFL office pool picks, particularly if you are making NFL confidence pool picks. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 2 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 2 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 2 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions from the model: The Pittsburgh Steelers (+1) build on their season-opening win with a seven-point victory at home against the New England Patriots. Pittsburgh went a perfect 3-0 during the preseason and then used a last-second field goal in overtime to beat Cincinnati in Week 1. The Steelers struggled to move the ball at times, but forced the Bengals into five turnovers, including four interceptions from Joe Burrow.

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky avoided making any critical mistakes, throwing for 194 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was his top target, catching five passes for 75 yards. Pittsburgh's defense was the difference-maker in the game, as it held Cincinnati to just 4.6 yards per play.

SportsLine's model expects New England quarterback Mac Jones to struggle on Sunday, projecting fewer than 160 passing yards and an interception. The model also expects Trubisky to throw for more than 200 yards. The Steelers win in over 60% of all simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 2 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 2 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 2 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Ravens vs. Dolphins and Jaguars vs. Colts. It's also calling for another underdog to pull off an upset and several big favorites to struggle more than they are expected to. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 2 NFL game? And which underdog pulls off a huge upset? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 139-98 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.