The Tennessee Titans may be one of the more unremarkable 2-2 teams through the first four weeks of the season, but they have built momentum over their last two games. This week, they face a Washington Commanders team that has dropped three consecutive games, but can Tennessee be counted on to win a third straight contest for your Week 5 NFL office pool picks or NFL confidence pool picks? Before you make your Week 5 NFL pick'em predictions, you need to see the Week 5 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

More importantly for NFL confidence pool players, the model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 5 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick'em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them now.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL predictions from the model: The Miami Dolphins win by nearly a touchdown against the New York Jets. Even without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the starting lineup for Miami, the Dolphins' offense still brings more to the table than the Jets are equipped to handle. Outside of a late interception in relief of Tagovailoa last week against Cincinnati, Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater looked capable of running the offense, and with a week to prepare as the starter for Week 5, there shouldn't be much dropoff in Miami's production.

Last year with Denver, Bridgewater completed 76 percent of his passes with no turnovers against the Jets in a 26-0 win. Conversely, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson returned from meniscus surgery and completed just 50 percent of his passes with a touchdown and two interceptions. Wilson's completed air yards per reception average last week finished at 4.3, which pails in comparison to a performance like Seattle's Geno Smith, who finished with a 6.9-yard average against Detroit.

The model predicts another pedestrian game for Wilson in Week 5, while Miami's offensive playmakers continue to shine. Projections for Miami receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have them finishing with 175 combined yards, and the Dolphins win in more than 60 percent of simulations. See the rest of the model's Week 5 NFL pool picks here.

How to make Week 5 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 5 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Browns vs. Chargers and Patriots vs. Lions. It's also calling for several big favorites to struggle more than expected and several shocking teams to hang tough. You can only see all of the model's NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 5 NFL game? And which underdogs should you back? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks four of the last six years and went an outstanding 139-103 on top-ranked picks against the spread since 2017.