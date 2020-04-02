NFL free agency 2020: Jets sign Pierre Desir to one-year deal worth reported $5.5 million
The Jets were hoping to land a starting cornerback, and they did
It didn't take long for Pierre Desir to find a new home. The 29-year-old was enjoying a fairly solid run with the Indianapolis Colts, but there won't be a place for him there in 2020. The team opted to release Desir just one year into a three-year, $22.5 million contract signed in 2018 that contained $12 million in guaranteed money -- a surprising move, to say the least. Desir found a new NFL home, agreeing to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, the team announced.
The contract is worth a max of $5.5 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
His arrival in New York comes at a time when Gang Green desperately needs an upgrade at the position, and his ability to mentor should also pay off in spades. The club thought they had the answer when they brought on Trumaine Johnson with a high-priced contract, but Johnson disappointed mightily and was shown the door this offseason, only two seasons into a five-year, $72.5 million deal that came equipped with $34 million in guaranteed money.
Desir appeared in 12 games for the Colts in 2019 and logged 11 starts, delivering a career-best in interceptions (3), pass break ups (11) and combined tackles (50). That makes four interceptions and 19 pass break ups in the last two seasons, and Desir also forced two fumbles in 2018 while also recovering one, bouncing back nicely from his bout with injury in 2017. This is the caliber of cornerback the Colts sent packing, for some odd reason, and the Jets now find themselves undoubtedly giving the nod as starter.
That's a hefty hit to take to let Johnson walk, but it also shows you just how done the Jets were with him. They now insert Desir into the lineup hoping for better days ahead at a much lower cost and, on its face, this is a good deal and fit for both sides.
A former fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2014, it took a while for Desir to find his bearings at the NFL level. He'd spend only two seasons with the Browns before heading to the Los Angeles Chargers for one season, and then signing on with the Colts in 2017. He ultimately landed on injured reserve that year with a shoulder injury, but has been mostly durable since.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock Draft: Tua at No. 2, Ruggs top WR
Will Brinson's Mock Draft Version 4.0 has multiple curveballs in the first round
-
Jets inquire about Clowney, Ngakoue
New York seems bent on a thrifty approach ahead of the draft
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
NFL Playoffs: What might have been
Taking a look back at all the No. 7 seeds in each conference that would have made the playoffs...
-
Tom Brady free agency: Key updates, more
Tom Brady's career with the New England Patriots ends after 20 years
-
XFL stars Walker, Ta'amu talk NFL jobs
Walker talks up Panthers coach Matt Rhule, while Ta'amu is pumped to learn from Patrick Mahomes
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
NFL Mock Draft 2.0 results
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ three-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game